KSLA honored with 3 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - KSLA has been honored with three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards. The announcement was made Tuesday, May 12, by the Radio Television Digital News Association.
The categories include Feature Reporting, MultiMedia and News Documentary.
“I am honored to work with such an outstanding team, committed to excellence in journalism. It is wonderful to see their hard work recognized," said General Manager Sacha Purciful.
Feature Reporting - “Give it Your Auld” - Doug Warner
“It’s an amazing honor for my team to receive such an incredible award. The KSLA team is committed to journalism and the tremendous responsibility that comes with this profession," said News Director Jayne Ruben.
Congratulations!
