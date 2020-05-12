KSLA honored with 3 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

KSLA honored with 3 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards (Source: RTDNA)
By Danielle Scruggs | May 12, 2020 at 10:01 AM CDT - Updated May 12 at 10:01 AM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - KSLA has been honored with three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards. The announcement was made Tuesday, May 12, by the Radio Television Digital News Association.

The categories include Feature Reporting, MultiMedia and News Documentary.

“I am honored to work with such an outstanding team, committed to excellence in journalism. It is wonderful to see their hard work recognized," said General Manager Sacha Purciful.

Feature Reporting - “Give it Your Auld” - Doug Warner

MultiMedia - “The Trip to Shreveport that left Sam Cooke hoping for a change” - Blane Skiles (Matt Stanley and Jayne Ruben)

News Documentary - “Code of Conduct” - Blane Skiles, Bubba Kneipp, Rashad Johnson, Matt Stanley, Jayne Ruben and Joe Sciortino

“It’s an amazing honor for my team to receive such an incredible award. The KSLA team is committed to journalism and the tremendous responsibility that comes with this profession," said News Director Jayne Ruben.

Congratulations!

