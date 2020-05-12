How Ark-La-Tex’s shoppers are celebrating Mother’s Day in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - With the Coronavirus pandemic taking the world by storm, families aren’t able to spend time eating out inside of a restaurant or enjoying the latest box office movie at their local theater.
This year, many families celebrated mothers day in quarantine or out in about at the grocery store.
Shoppers we spoke to outside of Super 1 foods and Brookshire’s on Kings Hwy in Shreveport shared why they are thankful for their mother.
“My mom means everything to me, shes done everything in the world she could for me, no matter what’s going on she is their for me, she means everything”, said Trey Kilpatrick.
Shelia Compton says her mom was the ultimate role model.
“My mother was an amazing woman, she’s in heaven, she was my strength, she role modeled what determination, what strength looks like, what it means to work hard for your family and to preserve no matter what”, said Shelia Compton.
