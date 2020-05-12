First Alert: Tropical development in the Atlantic possible this weekend

Futuretrack Saturday afternoon (Source: KSLA)
By Jeff Castle | May 12, 2020 at 7:18 PM CDT - Updated May 12 at 7:18 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Hurricane season doesn’t officially start until June 1st, but some tropical development is possible in the Atlantic east of Florida this weekend. The National Hurricane Center is forecasting a 70% chance that a subtropical depression or storm will form.

Tropical outlook for next 5 days
Tropical outlook for next 5 days (Source: KSLA)

A subtropical storm is one that isn’t 100% tropical in nature but shares many of the same characteristics as a traditional tropical storm. They are most common early and late in the traditional hurricane season that runs from June 1st to November 30th.

Tropical development before the official start of hurricane season is becoming more common. A first named storm before June 1st has happened every year in the last five.

Right now if a storm forms, it is forecast to stay over the ocean and not threaten the U.S coast. The latest forecast from Futuretrack shows a subtropical area of low pressure forming near the Bahamas Saturday.

Futuretrack Saturday afternoon
Futuretrack Saturday afternoon (Source: KSLA)

It doesn’t move much through Monday.

Futuretrack Monday morning
Futuretrack Monday morning (Source: KSLA)

By early next week an approaching cold front should pull it farther out to sea.

Futuretrack Tuesday morning
Futuretrack Tuesday morning (Source: KSLA)

If this tropical development gets a name, it will be Arthur. Here are the names for the upcoming Atlantic hurricane season:

Storm names for the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season
Storm names for the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season (Source: KSLA)

The KSLA First Alert Weather team will continue to monitor the tropics for this potential early season development. Here’s where you can get the First Alert for the latest forecast information:

