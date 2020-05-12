First Alert: Tropical development in the Atlantic possible this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Hurricane season doesn’t officially start until June 1st, but some tropical development is possible in the Atlantic east of Florida this weekend. The National Hurricane Center is forecasting a 70% chance that a subtropical depression or storm will form.
A subtropical storm is one that isn’t 100% tropical in nature but shares many of the same characteristics as a traditional tropical storm. They are most common early and late in the traditional hurricane season that runs from June 1st to November 30th.
Tropical development before the official start of hurricane season is becoming more common. A first named storm before June 1st has happened every year in the last five.
Right now if a storm forms, it is forecast to stay over the ocean and not threaten the U.S coast. The latest forecast from Futuretrack shows a subtropical area of low pressure forming near the Bahamas Saturday.
It doesn’t move much through Monday.
By early next week an approaching cold front should pull it farther out to sea.
If this tropical development gets a name, it will be Arthur. Here are the names for the upcoming Atlantic hurricane season:
The KSLA First Alert Weather team will continue to monitor the tropics for this potential early season development. Here’s where you can get the First Alert for the latest forecast information:
- Download the free KSLA First Alert Weather app to your smartphone
- Check the weather page at KSLA.com
- Follow KSLA First Alert Weather on Facebook and Twitter
- Watch KSLA News 12 on television or on Roku and Amazon Fire TV
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.