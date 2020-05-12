DeSoto Parish announces Louisiana State Semi Finalist for Teacher of the Year

DeSoto Parish announces Louisiana State Semi Finalist for Teacher of the Year
Nakia Graham: DeSoto Parish announces Louisiana State Semi Finalist for Teacher of the Year (Source: DeSoto Parish Schools)
By Kaitlyn Gibson | May 12, 2020 at 12:48 PM CDT - Updated May 12 at 12:48 PM

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Nakia Graham has been announced as a Louisiana State Semi Finalist for Teacher of the Year. She is a teacher in DeSoto Parish at Mansfield High School.

In 2012, Graham graduated as valedictorian from Mansfield High School and professed in her speech, “The next time I walk the halls of MHS, it will be as a teacher!”

Graham obtained her degree at Northwestern State University in 2016.

She now teaches at her Alma Mater, fulfilling her promise from years earlier.

Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.