Another COVID-19 testing site opening in the area

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A new COVID-19 testing site is opening in Mansfield on Friday, May 15. The site is located in the Walmart parking lot located at 7292 Hwy #509. It will only be open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
The site will be open on those days from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., weather permitting. Those wanting to be tested must make an appointment through eTrueNorth’s online portal at www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com.
To be tested, visitors will need to wear as mask and stay in their cars for verification of eligibility criteria, ID check and self-administered test. The test is not going to be available for those who walk up due to safety reasons.
The test will be a self-administered nasal swab that will allow those being tested to swab their own nose onsite while in their vehicles, observed by a trained medical volunteer to ensure the sample is taken correctly, and then dropped in the sealed sample into a container on their way out of the drive-through site.
Individuals are asked to follow CDC guidelines to prevent the potential spread of the virus while awaiting their test results.
Another drive-through Walmart testing location at 1125 Shreveport Barksdale Hwy. will be making changes to their schedule. Until Wednesday, May 13, the site is open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather permitting.
Starting Friday, May 15, the site will only be open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays weekly from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m., weather permitting.
For any questions regarding testing, call 1-800-635-8611.
