Wreck kills 1, hurts 5 during street racing crackdown

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A man was killed and five people ages 16-20 were hurt when a car crashed as it was being chased by state troopers during a crackdown on alleged street racing.
The 2016 Chrysler 300 was traveling at a high rate of speed when it failed to negotiate a curve on Louisiana Highway 511 near Meriwether Road at Shreveport early Monday morning, according to Louisiana State Police.
The car ran off the road and struck a tree, killing 19-year-old Lakendrick O’Neal.
It was shortly before 2 a.m. Monday when Louisiana state troopers began helping Shreveport police officers disperse large crowds of people suspected of participating in street racing at various locations, Trooper First Class Brent Hardy said.
The pursuit began when troopers arrived at the Louisiana State Fair Grounds and tried to stop the Chrysler 300 for reckless operation.
O’Neal refused to stop, leading to the chase that traversed multiple city streets.
The five passengers were taken to Shreveport hospitals for treatment.
A toxicology sample was obtained and will be submitted for analysis.
There have been six fatal crashes resulting in six deaths this year in Louisiana State Police’s Bossier City-based Troop G.
