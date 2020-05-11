Gov. Hutchinson: Less than 1,000 active COVID-19 cases in Arkansas

EL DORADO, Ark. (KAIT) - Governor Asa Hutchinson held his daily news conference in El Dorado on Monday and began the conference talking about the state’s economy.
The governor said the state’s economy is in a better position that others despite to COVID-19.
He also spoke to Vice President Mike Pence and on Monday and gave him an update on the virus in Arkansas.
The number of cases confirmed in Arkansas now stands at 4,043 with 803 active cases. 3,049 people have recovered from the virus.
Currently, 61 patients are hospitalized and 11 people are on ventilators.
The death toll now stands at 94.
As of Monday, 289 nursing home residents have tested positive for the virus.
No new cases are reported at the Cummins Unit.
Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston addressed unemployment in the state during the news conference.
He said 100,000 unemployment checks will be issued.
Preston said the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program is up and running and freelance workers, gig economy workers and those who were self-employed can begin filing for eligibility.
The state is hoping to issue checks for those who quality under the Pandemic Unemployment Assitance program in the coming weeks, Preston said at the news conference.
