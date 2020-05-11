Unsettled weather pattern second half of week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! After a beautiful weekend across the ArkLaTex we are going to be kicking off a new week on a sunny and comfortable note as well. But as we go through this week cloud cover and the chances for showers are going to dominate the forecast. The good news is that all the rain chances we are tracking are more than likely going to continue to keep your temperatures either at or slightly below average for the ArkLaTex. So the summer swelter will continue to hold off.
For the essential people heading out the door this morning you will only need sunglasses as we are tracking a truly fantastic start to the week for the region. Expect high temperatures this afternoon to be in the upper 70s across the ArkLaTex. Humidity should continue to remain in check throughout the region so this will be another great chance to get outside.
As we go through the middle and latter part of the week the cloud cover along with the rain chances will start increasing across the ArkLaTex. Our first chance for rain this week will come Tuesday, but for the most part this will be contained across the northern and western ArkLaTex. You can expect the rain chances to really increase for all of the region come Thursday with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Expect high temperatures to be in the upper 70s through the mid 80s across the region during the work week.
As we look ahead to the weekend we are tracking more scattered showers and thunderstorms for the region. For the most on Saturday we should be able to stay dry with perhaps a couple showers, but on Sunday we are tracking a cold front that will more than likely bring more widespread wet weather to the region. Temperatures this weekend will more than likely be in the upper 70s to low 80s.
So enjoy the beautiful start to the week today as we are tracking unsettled weather for the second half of your week and as we go into your weekend. Have a great day!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
