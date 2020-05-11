Unsettled weather pattern second half of week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! After a beautiful weekend across the ArkLaTex we are going to be kicking off a new week on a sunny and comfortable note as well. But as we go through this week cloud cover and the chances for showers are going to dominate the forecast. The good news is that all the rain chances we are tracking are more than likely going to continue to keep your temperatures either at or slightly below average for the ArkLaTex. So the summer swelter will continue to hold off.