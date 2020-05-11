Rain chances return this week as temperatures remain warm

(KSLA) - Rain will be possible everyday this week. Showers and storms will be developing during the day. The severe threat should be low. Temperatures though, will be warm.
This evening should have some of the last of the very nice weather for this week. There will be a few clouds with sunshine mixing in. There will not be any rain, so it will be dry. Temperatures will be warm in the lower 70s.
Tonight, the clouds will be on the increase. There will still not be any rain though. There will be a good mixture of sun and clouds by sunrise on Tuesday. Temperatures will cool down to the lower and mid 50s.
Tuesday will be the start of the return of rain. There will be showers to the west that will be moving into the ArkLaTex by the afternoon. They should be heavy at times, too. There will likely be thunderstorm activity. It will not come to an end until well after sunset Tuesday evening. You will likely need your umbrella during the day.
Wednesday will also have some scattered activity. The good news is that is does not seem to be as heavy or intense. Some areas will not see any rain. That’s one reason I am hesitant to increase rain chances too much. As of now, it will be up to 30%. Most of the activity will be in the afternoon.
Thursday and Friday will also have more rain. There will be scattered activity. I have rain chances Thursday up to 40% chance and Friday at 30%. There will be some breaks in the action, but then more heavy rainfall will be back.
Temperatures all this week will heavily depend on the rain. If we see more rain during the day, temperatures will be a little cooler. If there are more breaks in the rain and the sunshine returns, temperatures should be warm. Highs this week will generally run in the lower to mid 80s.
No surprise that this weekend will have scattered showers too. Saturday and Sunday both have a decent chance for some rain. Rain chances are up to 30-40%. Temperatures will also warm up to the lower to mid 80s.
Have a great week and stay dry!
