ONE-STOP-SHOP: Press conferences, stats, links related to COVID-19

LOUISIANA (WAFB) - This is your one-stop-shop guide to everything you need to know about the impact of COVID-19. Categories are listed alphabetically.
As of Monday, May 11, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following cases for the state:
- 31,815 positive cases
- 2,242 deaths
- 1,310 patients in hospitals
- 157 patients on ventilators
- 22,608 recovered
- How to save money and stay safe during the pandemic with free pharmacy delivery
- What to think about before you lend money to a family member or friend
- Easing the COVID-19 financial strain: What to do about your mortgage payment
- IRS says Supplemental Security Income recipients will automatically receive stimulus check
- How to navigate medical expenses during the COVID-19 pandemic
- Car insurance companies in La. announce rate reductions amid COVID-19 pandemic
- Comcast offers free internet services to low-income families during outbreak; AT&T waives overage fees
- Can your landlord evict you during the COVID-19 crisis?
- A guide to surviving financially as the bills come due
- Your Baton Rouge bank may offer relief programs during COVID-19 pandemic
- Costco requiring customers to wear face masks starting Monday, May 4
- La. prepares for businesses/churches to ‘open safely’ with new web-based activation program
- State Fire Marshal guidelines for phased reopening of restaurant patios
- Home Depot, Costco adjust hours, limit number of customers
- Water Company warns reopening businesses to flush stagnated water
- Louisiana Business Community releases full framework for ‘safe at work’ reopening of economy
- Walmart sets pickup hour for at-risk customers; expands SNAP options
- Winn-Dixie expands safety measures due to COVID-19
- Walmart to limit customers in stores to reduce risk of spreading coronavirus
- Target to limit customers in stores, give employees face masks and gloves
- BRAC launches marketplace for businesses to buy PPE
- Louisiana opens COVID-19 help desk for small businesses
- All Louisiana parishes eligible for COVID-19 business aid
- Small business owners can apply for payroll protection through CARES Act
- #StandForLocal: Helping to keep the local economy strong
- State-led program to help small businesses affected by COVID-19 pandemic
- Mayor announces measures to help local businesses in EBR affected by pandemic
- BRAC offers guidance to small businesses navigating COVID-19 crisis
- Ignore these coronavirus myths
- US allows emergency use of drug shown to help virus recovery
- Coronavirus: The global race for a vaccine
- Study suggests COVID-19 isn’t sexually transmitted
- LDH: Info on underlying health conditions of COVID-19 victims
- Why having diabetes may increase the risk for severe COVID-19 illness: LSU doctor explains
- Most COVID-19 deaths in La. are among African Americans, data shows
- LDH now using ‘heat map’ of tracts, reporting more racial breakdowns
- CDC predicts another coronavirus battle in the winter
- The American Heart Association announces new interim CPR guidelines to help reduce the spread of COVID-19
- Quitting smoking now could up your odds against COVID-19
- Doctor warns vaping could increase risk of coronavirus in young population
- More evidence indicates healthy people can spread virus
- La. Dept. of Education provides resources to school systems to ensure strong start for every student
- Southeastern students to receive over $5 million via CARES act
- La. Board of Regents approves emergency rules to address admissions, placement, dual enrollment for public higher ed students
- LSU offering discounted spring/summer tuition
- Livingston Parish Public Schools announces plans for academic calendar, graduation, pre-k registration, more
- Course credit, grade promotion for grades K-11
- There are still options for students to receive financial aid during COVID-19 crisis
- Southern University updates 2020 Spring semester grading policy
- LSU updates grading policy for Spring 2020 semester
- Proclamation changes some TOPS eligibility requirements
- Southern University establishes emergency fund for students in need of gas money to get home
- List of changes to school, university schedules
- Southern University moves classes online due to coronavirus
- French Quarter Fest canceled because of COVID-19 pandemic
- Voodoo Music + Arts Festival canceled because of coronavirus
- New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival canceled because of coronavirus
- ESSENCE FEST: ‘We will no longer move forward with the 2020 fest’
- Louisiana Rising: Songs From Home to air statewide, commercial free
- Baton Rouge Blues Festival to launch online music sessions in April
- World Health Organization encourages playing video games during coronavirus pandemic
- Local events that have been canceled, postponed, rescheduled
- 2020 Buku Fest rescheduled for Labor Day weekend due to COVID-19 concerns
- Hollywood shuts down, Broadway goes dark to curb coronavirus cases
- FAQ: Questions related to wearing face masks during pandemic
- FAQ: Guidelines for Opening America Again
- FAQ: Questions related to Louisiana’s ‘Stay at Home’ order
- FAQ: Questions related to animals
- FAQ: Questions related to funerals
- FAQ: COVID-19 health-related questions
- Why automobile dealerships remain open in La. during coronavirus pandemic
- 10 free online fitness classes you can join at home
- Stuck indoors? The FBI invites you to download its home fitness app
- How to stay active during the coronavirus pandemic
- Teacher learns new tricks to help keep kids active during coronavirus
- How to avoid aches and pains while working from home during coronavirus pandemic
- A new sustainable retail, food delivery service coming to downtown Baton Rouge and Mid City
- Use this website to search for EBR meal sites for kids
- Is takeout safe to eat during the coronavirus outbreak? Experts explain.
- Supplemental SNAP benefits in response to COVID-19 will be issued to many Louisiana households
- Non-profit extends free meals for children to seven days a week
- ATC says at this time, alcohol sales in La. have NOT been suspended
- How to handle takeout, delivery, and grocery shopping during a public health emergency
- Same day, no-contact grocery delivery available in Baton Rouge
- Grocery stores offering special ‘seniors only’ hours amid COVID-19 pandemic
- Free meals for students during school closures
- Where can La. families get food during the COVID-19 pandemic
- Louisiana extends child care assistance for critical personnel
- Cap’s Corner
- Virus is mostly mild and rarely fatal for US kids, data show
- Tips to protect your children from COVID-19
- BR toy company, businesses team up to help keep kids busy
- YMCA holding daycare camps for medical professionals’ children
- Checks in the mail for unclaimed property should help with COVID-19 relief for some, but beware of scams
- IRS warns of scams related to coronavirus
- Scammers could be targeting your stimulus check
- Distance yourself from coronavirus scams with an online tool from the BBB
- La. US attorney urges citizens to report suspected COVID-19 fraud
- Watch out for these scams while you’re stuck at home
- Beware of phony COVID-19 testing sites, officials warn
- NFL sets protocols for reopening of team facilities
- NFL moving London, Mexico City games back to US stadiums because of coronavirus
- For sports, coronavirus testing remains a major hurdle
- NFL plans full season; being “deliberate, reasonable”
- NASCAR to resume season May 17 with seven races in 10 days
- NBA pushes plan to reopen facilities until May 8 at earliest
- NFL to begin season as scheduled in September
- Governor believes game days will look different for LSU football season
- LHSAA cancels Spring sports due to coronavirus pandemic
- Tokyo Olympics rescheduled for July 23-Aug. 8 in 2021
- SEC cancels all sports for remaining 2019-2020 athletic year; extends suspension of athletics activities
- NCAA to give spring sport athletes extra year of eligibility
- FAQ: Questions related to government issued stimulus checks
- IRS announces enhancements to ‘Get My Payment’ tool to track stimulus check
- Economic stimulus checks: What you need to know
- Didn’t file a tax return? Here’s how you register to receive a $1,200 coronavirus stimulus payment
- IRS issues special alert for people who don’t file tax returns, have dependents to get full stimulus payment
- Social Security recipients will automatically receive stimulus check
- Have unpaid child support? Your stimulus check will likely be impacted
- Americans without bank accounts must wait for federal checks
- Dermatologist: ‘COVID toes’ a potential symptom of the new coronavirus
- Allergies, flu, coronavirus: What your symptoms mean
- Doctors say pink eye a potential symptom of COVID-19
- Study: Children show fewer coronavirus symptoms than adults
- Q&A on coronavirus with chief medical officer at OLOL
- What older adults need to know about coronavirus
- Baton Rouge bars, restaurants will not have alcohol permits revoked due to non-payment of local taxes, mayor says
- La. Department of Revenue extends state income tax deadline due to coronavirus
- Income tax filing deadline moved to July 15
- State sales tax deadline extended amid COVID-19 pandemic
- TESTING CENTERS: Where to get tested for COVID-19 in the Baton Rouge area
- Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing site opens in Cortana Walmart parking lot
- Baton Rouge General offers COVID-19 antibody testing at 2 Express Care locations, several clinics
- Baton Rouge Clinic now offering COVID-19 antibody testing
- Patient Plus offering COVID-19 antibody testing in Baton Rouge
- FDA approves first at-home coronavirus test
- AP: Most states fall short of coronavirus testing thresholds
- Uber to require drivers, riders to wears masks due to coronavirus
- Texas ends travel restrictions from Louisiana
- CATS to continue current service through extension of stay-at-home order
- JetBlue becomes first carrier to require masks on passengers
- Gloomy summer looms as pandemic cancels US festivals, trips
- Curfews issued in La. during COVID-19 pandemic
- CATS waives bus fares temporarily during COVID-19 outbreak
- Can’t get through to unemployment office? Try this.
- LATEST on retroactive unemployment payments for La. residents
- Louisiana Workforce Commission changes how to file weekly certification
- La. officials provide update on unemployment benefits
- How to apply for unemployment in La. during COVID-19 pandemic
- Company launches ‘You Are My Sunshine’ challenge to get meals for needy families
- How to donate to GBR Food Bank
- Plasma donations needed from patients who have recovered from COVID-19
- Here’s where you can donate blood during coronavirus outbreak
- How you can help during the coronavirus pandemic
- Volunteers needed for foster kids during COVID-19 pandemic
- UL Lafayette researchers leading statewide project to enlist COVID-19 volunteers
- In preparation of COVID-19 surge, leaders ask for healthcare volunteers
