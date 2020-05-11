Man wanted for stealing power washer from porch

Man wanted for stealing power washer from porch
Man wanted for stealing power washer from porch (Source: Shreveport Police Department)
By Danielle Scruggs and Kaitlyn Gibson | May 11, 2020 at 12:49 PM CDT - Updated May 11 at 12:50 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Police are searching for the person responsible for a theft on May 6. Police say a white male entered the front porch of a residence in the 700 block of Slattery Boulevard and stole a Ryobi power washer.

The incident was caught on camera and still shots have been released in hopes of identifying him.

If you have any information, please contact Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373, lockemup.org, or via app at P3tips.

A cash reward is being offered for information leading to the identification and arrest.

