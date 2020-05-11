Logan Mansion selling COVID-19 time capsules to the public

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The owner of a historic landmark in Shreveport is working on a project that will help those in the future better understand the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lisa Robertson Brutto owns the Logan Mansion in Shreveport and is currently selling time capsules to the public.
“One thing I really wanted to do is support the downtown businesses here and give them a chance to kind of put personalized business information into the time capsule," she said.
She began working on this a few weeks ago as something for the downtown Shreveport community to participate in, but the idea soon began to grow.
“I’ve already had people reach out to me that are outside the downtown area that want to be a part of it so what we’ve encouraged them to do is do a video," she said.
Those who have purchased a time capsule can post a video explaining who they are and why they are doing this project on the mansion’s Facebook page.
So far Brutto has already sold 120 capsules and hopes more people will participate.
“It’s all about giving somebody in the future an opportunity to look at the past," she said. “So you can store it for family members in the future, 25 years from now to open it but I think the significance is really with the timing.”
The main branch of the Shreve Memorial Library as well as the Spring Street Museum have already purchased capsules with plans to save them and keep them for the future.
The Spring Street Museum is also working on a COVID-19 exhibit that will share the stories of those here in the community. If you are interested in participating you can email your story over to Dr. Cheryl White at Cheryl.white@lsus.edu or the museum director, Maria Markell at springstreethistoricalmuseum@gmail.com.
If you are interested in purchasing a time capsule, click HERE. The proceeds will be considered as donations and will go towards preserving the Logan Mansion.
