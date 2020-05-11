La. moving to Phase 1 - What’s reopening?

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards announced Monday, May 11 the state will enter Phase 1 of reopening effective Friday, May 15.
The new phase will loosen restrictions the governor put in place in March as a way to lessen the spread of the COVID-19.
The governor said the following types of locations will be allowed to reopen Friday, with a limit in place of 25% of their normal capacity:
- Churches
- Restaurants, coffee shops, and cafes (including indoor table-side service)
- Movie theaters
- Zoos and aquariums (no touching exhibits)
- Gyms and fitness centers
- Hair and nail salons
- Retails store with exterior exits (such as anchor stores at malls)
- Casinos, video poker parlors, and racetracks (no spectators)
- Bars and breweries with a Louisiana Dept. of Health food permit
Under the new restrictions, a restaurant that normally has a capacity of 100 people would be limited to 25 customers, for example.
Edwards first issued a restrictive stay-at-home order March 23.
Many expected the governor to loosen the restrictions on May 1, however, on April 27, he announced most of the restrictions would remain in place because the state’s COVID-19 recovery had not progressed enough. He did, however, allow most restaurants to open May 1 with limited outdoor seating. Business owners are encouraged to visit this website for more information.
As of Monday, May 11, the state reported 31,815 cases of COVID-19. Seventy-one percent of those patients are presumed to have recovered since being diagnosed, the state says. The latest figures (as of May 11) showed 2,242 reported COVID-19 deaths in the state.
