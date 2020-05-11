93-year-old East Texan sews hundreds of lap quilts for nursing home residents

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) — An East Texan says she’s been sewing since high school and has been putting those skills to good use, particularly during the past few years.
Mattie Brown and other members from her church sew lap quilts for nursing home residents in Louisiana and Texas.
“I’ve made 350 at least,” the 93-year-old said.
That’s not including the ones she and her daughter Bobbie Harper have made this year since moving Brown to Marshall, Texas.
Each creation is signed with the date and “Made by Mattie Brown.”
And no two quilts are the same.
Since 2016, Brown says 37 lap quilts have gone to nursing home residents in Linden, Texas, and another 27 to residents in Vivian, La. Also, 00 quilts were delivered to nursing home residents in Atlanta, Texas, and another 70 in Jefferson, Texas.
Brown says she also has passed them out to people who were sick at church or in their community.
“Oh, I don’t know, it’s just really touching to see when they smile," she said. "They’re so happy to get them.
"Yeah, I just love doing it. I say to myself every day I’m working for the Lord. I’m doing something to help somebody. And it’s just a wonderful feeling; it makes you feel good.”
And during the shelter-in-place order in Texas, Brown and her daughter have been spending lots of time sewing lap quilts. Now they are looking for a nursing home in Marshall to give them to, Brown said.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.