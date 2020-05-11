The Arc of Acadiana held a drive by parade for it’s residents

Bossier City, La. (KSLA) - The Arc of Acadiana held a drive by parade for all 54 of its residents. The families and staff, along with the residents living at Arc of Acadiana took part in the parade.
Dozens showed their love and support by decorating their cars with signs during the drive by parade.
The Arc of Acadiana is a non-profit organization that provides care for individuals eighteen and up with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
The organizer of the parade says this has been a trying time for residents, because they haven’t been able to see their families, due to the global concerns surrounding the covid-19 pandemic.
“Unfortunately the population that we support is unable to get out in the community so we decided to bring the community into them”, said Tierney Washington, Organizer
The organization’s director April Lee says this parade is just another way to keep families connected while also following social distancing guidelines.
“This was a good opportunity just to have them drive by wave and see that they’re ok, see that their happy and healthy, and hopefully buy us some more time before we can actually have visitation again”, says April Lee.
