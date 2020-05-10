Shreveport high school senior wins brand new car

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The coronavirus pandemic has forced many high school and college seniors to forgo their graduations.
So Shreveport’s Precious Memories Mortuary created the 2020 Adoption event to help area high school graduates.
“Although our 2019-20 school year for seniors didn’t end so well. We wanted to make sure we help make it better for a few of them,” says a statement from the mortuary.
Ten high school seniors from throughout Bossier and Caddo parishes were selected through an essay competition to receive a a cash award. And one of the 10 seniors won a drawing for a new car.
Southwood High senior Adrian Turner is the proud owner of the new Honda Civic.
“I’m so excited and thankful to Precious Memories Mortuary. I can’t believe I won this car.”
Turner plans to attend Grambling State University and pursue a major in criminal justice and a minor in psychology.
His goal is to become an attorney.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.