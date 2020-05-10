One for the Ages, a new SEC documentary on LSU Football’s historic season

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After the LSU football team’s historic run to the 2019 National Championship, the SEC Network will give fans a behind-the-scenes look at the Bayou Bengals and Joe Burrow’s Heisman Trophy season.
The one-hour documentary, titled “One for the Ages,” is set to premiere Wednesday on the SEC Network.
There will be a replaying of LSU’s 42-25 win over Clemson following the documentary.
Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow went 31 of 49, throwing for 463 yards, five touchdowns, and no interceptions. He also rushed for a touchdown in the first quarter.
Burrow was named the game’s offensive MVP and LSU linebacker Patrick Queen was named defensive MVP.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.