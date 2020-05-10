Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas is allowing pools and water parks to reopen later this month with new restrictions intended to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Friday said the attractions will be allowed to reopen May 22. The move is the latest by the Republican governor to roll back restrictions that closed businesses because of the pandemic. The pools will be allowed to reopen at 50% capacity and no entry will be allowed for anyone with a fever, symptoms of the virus or who has had contact with a positive patient. At least 3,747 people in Arkansas have tested positive for the coronavirus.