BAFB commander extends health emergency declaration

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. (KSLA) — The declaration of a public health emergency at Barksdale Air Force Base has been extended by almost 12 weeks.
Col. Michael A. Miller, commander of the base and the 2nd Bomb Wing, made the announcement Friday.
The declaration now is in effect until Aug. 6, “... at which time it will automatically terminate unless it is renewed and re-reported, or terminated sooner by myself or a senior commander in the chain of command,” Miller says in a statement about the extension.
The emergency was declared March 17 in response to the rapid spread of COVID-19. It was renewed April 16 and had been set to expire May 16.
That’s also the date that Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards’ stay-at-home order will expire unless he decides to extend it.
“Further investigation and recommendations from my PHEO (public health emergency ofﬁcer) indicate the need to further renew the declaration of a PHE (public health emergency) for 90 days,” Miller’s statement says of the base’s declaration.
At this time, the base is open only for official business. The only people allowed on the installation are military personnel, civilian employees and other Defense Department personnel (e.g., retirees, dependents, contractors) who are conducting official duties or business, who reside on the installation or have appointments at a medical or mission support facility.
Miller’s statement also outlines the penalty for failing to abide by the declaration. It’s imprisonment for up to a year and a fine of up to $1,000.
