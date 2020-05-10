BAFB commander extends health emergency declaration

The emergency declared March 17 was renewed April 16 and had been set to expire May 16 but now is in effect until Aug. 6

BAFB commander extends health emergency declaration
Senior Airman Colin Harding, 2nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, performs a post-flight inspection on a B-52H Stratofortress on March 19 at Barksdale Air Force Base. Crew chiefs are responsible for identifying any issues an aircraft might have sustained during its mission. (Source: Airman Jacob Wrightsman)
May 10, 2020 at 9:47 PM CDT - Updated May 10 at 9:47 PM

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. (KSLA) — The declaration of a public health emergency at Barksdale Air Force Base has been extended by almost 12 weeks.

Col. Michael A. Miller, commander of the base and the 2nd Bomb Wing, made the announcement Friday.

The declaration now is in effect until Aug. 6, “... at which time it will automatically terminate unless it is renewed and re-reported, or terminated sooner by myself or a senior commander in the chain of command,” Miller says in a statement about the extension.

The emergency was declared March 17 in response to the rapid spread of COVID-19. It was renewed April 16 and had been set to expire May 16.

That’s also the date that Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards’ stay-at-home order will expire unless he decides to extend it.

“Further investigation and recommendations from my PHEO (public health emergency ofﬁcer) indicate the need to further renew the declaration of a PHE (public health emergency) for 90 days,” Miller’s statement says of the base’s declaration.

At this time, the base is open only for official business. The only people allowed on the installation are military personnel, civilian employees and other Defense Department personnel (e.g., retirees, dependents, contractors) who are conducting official duties or business, who reside on the installation or have appointments at a medical or mission support facility.

Miller’s statement also outlines the penalty for failing to abide by the declaration. It’s imprisonment for up to a year and a fine of up to $1,000.

Barksdale Air Force Base co... by Curtis Heyen on Scribd

Click here to learn more about COVID-19′s impact on Barksdale Air Force Base

Posted by Barksdale Air Force Base on Thursday, March 26, 2020
Posted by Barksdale Air Force Base on Friday, March 13, 2020

Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.