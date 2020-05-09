Public pools can reopen at 25 percent capacity; splash pads remain closed

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Gov. Greg Abbott loosened restrictions on public indoor and outdoor pools, allowing them to reopen but limit their patrons to only 25 percent of their capacity. Local public pools can reopen if granted permission by their local governments.
KLTV’s Dante Nuñez broke down the new guidelines and explained what’s required by the state.
Josh Selleck, Kilgore’s city manager, said he’s going to delay opening his pool because of the new standards.
“We know as a recreational amenity that we don’t think there’s a good way of turning people away or managing the 25 percent occupancy that is currently allowed,” he said.
Selleck said that the pool will eventually open at some capacity sometime this summer.
“A lot of people see it as a recreational option, but we see it as a public safety tool where it’s a place where kids can learn how to swim,” Selleck said.
Abbott also mentioned that splash pads and water parks should remain closed.
Anthony Johnson with the Whitehouse splash park said he’s ready for Abbott to allow him to open.
“The things that we’re anticipating already, having our staff wearing masks for the safety of others. Some additional cleaning and disinfecting continually going on throughout the course of the day and the possibility to limit how many families can be here at a time,” Johnson said.
Johnson also said he misses the kids laughing and playing at the park.
“You know hearing the laughter coming from those kids that they’re doing something that they enjoy. I do miss that a lot,” he said.
The governor also said to maintain social distancing when possible and to screen yourself before going out.
