Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

CUSTODY DEATH-LOUISIANA
Records: $325K deal paid in handcuffed man’s shooting death
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Newly released records show a Louisiana sheriff’s office in 2018 paid a $325,000 settlement after the fatal shooting of a black man who had been handcuffed in the back seat of a patrol car. The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office settled with the family of Victor White III in 2018 but details surrounding the payment had been redacted. A federal court ruled in March that the payment had to be made public. White was fatally shot in 2014 while handcuffed in a patrol car. His death was ruled a suicide. Charges weren't pursued. White's death sparked a civil rights probe into racially motivated abuses by Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOUISIANA
Louisiana hiring contract tracers amid pressure to reopen
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards says the state will have 250 workers in place by the end of next week to call people infected with the new coronavirus and track down people they have been in close contact with. Such “contact tracing” is a key factor in whether the state will be able to start easing crowd restrictions and closures of businesses, something the Democratic governor is under increasing pressure to do from Republican officials. Nineteen newly reported deaths related to COVID-19 brought the state's death toll to at least 2,154 Friday. But hospitalizations continue to fall from April's peak. There were about 1,350 as of Friday.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOUISIANA ELECTION
Louisiana emergency election plan draws lawsuit
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A federal lawsuit has been filed against Louisiana's emergency election plan aimed at addressing voting amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Advocate reports the lawsuit was brought by the NAACP, Power Coalition for Equity and Justice and four individual voters. It calls the state’s plan for access to mail-in ballots “unduly restrictive” and seeks to eliminate requirements that voters present an excuse to get an absentee ballot. A similar lawsuit is pending in Texas. The Louisiana lawsuit argues requiring any excuse to get an absentee ballot is unconstitutional and violates the Voting Rights Act.
LAWYER SUSPENDED
Louisiana lawyer suspended after trying to recuse judges
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s Supreme Court has ordered a lawyer suspended for misconduct after he filed motions to recuse multiple judges from a case. The Advocate reports that last Friday’s ruling found Otha Curtis Nelson Sr. acted improperly by filing motions to recuse two district court judges and judges in the state’s first circuit appeals court from a community property partition case. His suspension will last for over a year. Nelson had been suspended in 2014 for nearly three years for misconduct violations including collecting excessive fees. He declined the Advocate’s request for comment on this story.
LSU PRESIDENT
Consultant proposes options for LSU leadership structure
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A consulting firm hired by Louisiana State University’s board to review administrative structure didn’t make a direct recommendation on whether to keep one person in charge of both the college system and the Baton Rouge main campus. The LSU Board of Supervisors in 2012 merged the positions of system president and chancellor of the flagship campus. The LSU Board of Supervisors is now searching for a new system leader and is debating whether to split the positions again. AGB Consulting did not offer a singular recommendation in its $71,000 study. Instead, the firm offered several ideas about administrative changes.
PAID SICK LEAVE
Louisiana's GOP lawmakers stall paid sick leave requirement
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Republican state lawmakers have rejected a proposal that would require many Louisiana businesses to provide paid sick leave to their workers. The proposal by New Orleans Democratic Rep. Matthew Willard was killed by the House labor committee in a 10-5 party-line vote Thursday. Republicans said they opposed placing a financial mandate on businesses. Democratic supporters cited the coronavirus outbreak as a key example of why paid sick leave is needed. They said it could help mitigate the virus’s spread by allowing infected people to stay home from work without concern about their livelihoods. Business organizations opposed the proposal as a mandate many employers can’t afford.
BATHROOM USERS RECORDED
Sheriff: Sno-ball stand manager recorded people in bathroom
PLAQUEMINE, La. (AP) — Authorities said the operator of a Louisiana sno-ball stand was accused of recording people while they used the stand’s bathroom. Clinton Brocksmith was arrested last week and charged with 537 counts of video voyeurism. Brocksmith is the operator of Zeke’s Snowballs & Soft Serve Ice Cream shop on La. 1. Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi said a stand employee found the images on an iPad used to process credit card payments. Authorities said Brocksmith has operated the stand for the past 2½ years and the images found on the iPad date back to when he took over the business. It’s unclear whether Brocksmith had an attorney.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-PENTAGON
Esper: Pentagon ready for any new wave of coronavirus
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Defense Secretary Mark Esper is declaring the Pentagon ready for any new wave of the coronavirus, as he ventures out to visit commanders for the first time since March. Esper got an update on the military's coronavirus battle plan during a stop at U.S. Northern Command headquarters in Colorado. Esper took a variety of health precautions during his visit, including wearing a mask when social distancing wasn’t possible. Some Democrats have criticized the Pentagon's response to the outbreak as slow and disjointed. Esper met with Gen. Terrence O’Shaughnessy, who is spearheading the military’s support for civilian agencies combating the virus.