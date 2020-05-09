Drive-thru emergency food distrobution in Marshall on May 12

MARSHALL, Tx. (KSLA) - The East Texas Food Bank will give food to those in need on Tuesday, May 12.
From 10 a.m. to noon at the Marshall Convention Center, 2501 E. End Blvd., those needing food items will be able to get them, according to a Facebook Event page.
There are no restrictions on where a participant lives or age to get food items. No IDs or paperwork is required. However, a “verbal declaration” of income is requested.
If picking up food for someone, the person must provide a hand-written note that includes that person’s name, address and written permission for you to pick up that food and their signature. The physical note or photo of the note will be accepted.
Food will be distributed via drive-thru. Vehicles can enter on Bell Street coming from Garrett Road. No public entrance is allowed from Highway 59 onto Bell Street.
