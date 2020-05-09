A beautiful weekend followed by a mostly dry stretch of weather

Happy Saturday ArkLaTex! After a stormy end to the work week, peaceful weather is back just in time for the weekend! A ridge of high pressure will help keep us dry and mostly sunny for a couple of days. Temperatures are expected to climb during the next week.
Today: Saturday morning is off to a cool start with temperatures in the mid and upper 50s under partly cloudy skies. A few clouds are expected to remain in the area throughout today, but plenty of sunshine will still shine through. What’s so great about today’s weather, is the high temperatures. They’ll be in the low 70s area-wide so there’s no need to stay inside during the hottest part of the day because it’ll feel very comfortable outside.
Tonight, temperatures this evening will be in the low 70s then upper 60s under mostly clear skies. Under a clear sky, temperatures will drop cooler than Saturday morning. Overnight lows tonight will be even cooler in the mid to upper 40s.
Sunday: Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers! Another great day just for you. A cool morning start as I mentioned with temperatures in the upper 40s. The day will see nothing but sunshine and dry weather once again, however it will be a bit warmer. Highs for Sunday are in the mid 70s with a cool and dry NE wind at 5-10 mph! The evening will be just as great with temperatures in the low to mid 70s under clear and dry skies. Overnight lows will fall back to the low 50s.
Most of the work week is looking dry. For Tuesday, there may be a few slight chances of rain scattered for parts of the ArkLaTex, but chances remain low. We’ll keep an eye on it though and keep you updated. Temperatures will surely warm throughout the work week getting into the upper 80s. The next best chance for rain area-wide will be on Friday.
Have a wonderful weekend and Mother’s Day!
First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
