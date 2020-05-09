A beautiful weekend followed by a mostly dry stretch of weather

Sunday: Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers! Another great day just for you. A cool morning start as I mentioned with temperatures in the upper 40s. The day will see nothing but sunshine and dry weather once again, however it will be a bit warmer. Highs for Sunday are in the mid 70s with a cool and dry NE wind at 5-10 mph! The evening will be just as great with temperatures in the low to mid 70s under clear and dry skies. Overnight lows will fall back to the low 50s.