Thunderstorms roll across the ArkLaTex; weather expected to be perfect for Mother’s Day

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Just two days before Mother’s Day thunderstorms and heavy rain hit the ArkLaTex causing major damage in parts of southwest Arkansas and left many residents without power.
As of 1 o’clock, Friday, May 8 much of east Texas and northwest Louisiana residents are still without power.
According to SWEPCO’s outage map over 9,000 customers are still without power.
- Webster Parish: 709
- Bienville Parish: 186
- Bossier Parish: 1,616
- Caddo Parish: 2,120
- Shelby County- 1,917
- Rusk County- 411
- Cass County- 673
- Bowie County- 330
- Gregg County- 178
- Miller County- 663
- Sevier County- 200
- Little River County- 96
In Fouke, Arkansas the mayor says the city was hit hard with rain and wind gusts reaching up to 70mph.
You can see a large tree was uprooted from the ground and landed on a residential home.
The mayor says there were no injuries or deaths reported, however, the city has a lot of cleaning up to do.
According to our First Alert Weather team, we can expect rain to clear out for the rest of Friday and the weekend.
