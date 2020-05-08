Thunderstorms roll across the ArkLaTex; weather expected to be perfect for Mother’s Day

Storms came through with strong winds reaching 70 mph

A tree uprooted from Fouke, Ark. (Source: KSLA)
By Charitee Blackmon | May 8, 2020 at 1:06 PM CDT - Updated May 8 at 1:08 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Just two days before Mother’s Day thunderstorms and heavy rain hit the ArkLaTex causing major damage in parts of southwest Arkansas and left many residents without power.

As of 1 o’clock, Friday, May 8 much of east Texas and northwest Louisiana residents are still without power.

According to SWEPCO’s outage map over 9,000 customers are still without power.

Below are the numbers from SWEPCO’s outage map:

NW LOUISIANA:

  • Webster Parish: 709
  • Bienville Parish: 186
  • Bossier Parish: 1,616
  • Caddo Parish: 2,120

EAST TEXAS:

  • Shelby County- 1,917
  • Rusk County- 411
  • Cass County- 673
  • Bowie County- 330
  • Gregg County- 178

SW ARKANSAS:

  • Miller County- 663
  • Sevier County- 200
  • Little River County- 96

In Fouke, Arkansas the mayor says the city was hit hard with rain and wind gusts reaching up to 70mph.

Weather damage from Fouke, Ark
Weather damage from Fouke, Ark (Source: KSLA)
A tree smashes into a home in Fouke, Ark.
A tree smashes into a home in Fouke, Ark. (Source: KSLA)

You can see a large tree was uprooted from the ground and landed on a residential home.

The mayor says there were no injuries or deaths reported, however, the city has a lot of cleaning up to do.

According to our First Alert Weather team, we can expect rain to clear out for the rest of Friday and the weekend.

