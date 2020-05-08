Surge in bankruptcies expected amid COVID-19 pandemic

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The latest jobless figures show 33 million people have filed for unemployment benefits in just the past seven weeks.
With such a record-breaking number, most experts say it’s not a question of whether there will be a surge in bankruptcies as the country fights the coronavirus pandemic.
The only question is when.
With the the daily drumbeat of business closings and job losses, 1-in-5 American workers have filed for first-time unemployment benefits since mid-March, according to the U.S. Labor Department.
Analysts have predicted a huge number of bankruptcies. But those have not materialized as yet.
Experts point to several factors, most notably the federal stimulus payments, small business loans and jobless benefits.
They created a temporary lifeline for struggling businesses and the unemployed.
And at least for Enid Harvey, the word bankruptcy had not even crossed her mind.
In fact, Harvey told us she relies mostly on her faith.
“I think that worry will make you wrinkle and mad and sad and bitter. And I didn’t want that.”
KSLA News 12 recently reported about Harvey and her family’s struggle to get their stimulus checks and unemployment payments.
Those payments did arrive. And Harvey said she is keeping a positive attitude moving forward.
“I’m just expecting every day, you know, there’s a lot of hope and excitement to see that call from my job. ‘Hey, come back to work’."
Some business owners and other people eventually will face the question of whether bankruptcy is their best or only option.
For the most part, bankruptcy attorney Kevin Molloy said, those people represent the working poor.
They are people who are just trying to keep their head above water.
“You’ve got somebody who’s making ends meet, making their car payment, making their house payment until some glitch occurs," Molloy explained. "If one little problem, they can’t make those payments. And then they’re just on that edge where they can’t catch up.”
Once all that government assistance begins to run dry, at least some of the millions of Americans still looking for work likely will be forced to at least consider bankruptcy.
And there are very important do’s and don’ts that can make all the difference going forward, Molloy said.
— Don’t decide to max out your credit card right before filing for bankruptcy. That can get you in big trouble.
“Well, definitely on the maxing our part, you know. If you know you’re going to file for bankruptcy and you can’t pay those debts back, that can constitute a fraud.”
Such actions can get your bankruptcy case thrown and still leave you with those very same debts.
— “Don’t give things away prior to filing the bankruptcy. Because, a lot of people will come in, say ‘Okay, fine. Okay, I’ll just, and I run a risk of losing this thing so I’ll give it to my brother’.”
Molloy cautioned that too is fraud and authorities will find it.
— And “don’t lie and don’t transfer property on the eve of a bankruptcy.”
One of the most common questions is how long a bankruptcy will stay on your credit report.
That depends on whether you file for Chapter 7 or Chapter 13.
And that decision depends on your exact circumstances.
Chapter 7, known as liquidation, is where most debt is wiped out. It will stay on your credit report for 10 years.
Chapter 13, where you can keep your assets and pay back at least some of the debt, will stay on a report for seven years.
The thinking goes that Chapter 13 is a shorter time span because at least some of the debt is paid off.
