Strong storms Friday followed by tranquil weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! We are tracking a stormy Friday across the ArkLaTex especially during the morning hours across the region. Some of these storms could be severe and the primary threat will be strong winds along with the potential for some large hail. Most of these storms should clear out during the afternoon hours and we are tracking a tranquil weekend for the ArkLaTex. Temperatures behind the front will be on the cool and we could potentially see some low temperatures down in the upper 40s Sunday. As we look ahead to next week we are not tracking a whole lot in the way of rain chances as temperatures will be slowly rebounding. By Thursday of next week we could see our high temperatures close in on the 90 degree mark.