Strong storms Friday followed by tranquil weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! We are tracking a stormy Friday across the ArkLaTex especially during the morning hours across the region. Some of these storms could be severe and the primary threat will be strong winds along with the potential for some large hail. Most of these storms should clear out during the afternoon hours and we are tracking a tranquil weekend for the ArkLaTex. Temperatures behind the front will be on the cool and we could potentially see some low temperatures down in the upper 40s Sunday. As we look ahead to next week we are not tracking a whole lot in the way of rain chances as temperatures will be slowly rebounding. By Thursday of next week we could see our high temperatures close in on the 90 degree mark.
So for all our essential workers heading out the door this morning, be prepared to run into thunderstorm activity on your way in. We are tracking a line of storms that will reach the I-20 corridor during the mid-morning hours bringing with it the potential for some strong winds and some hail. The storms should move out for the most part once we reach the afternoon hours and potentially could even see a sunset for some of you in the viewing area. Expect high temperatures to be in the mid 70s today.
As we move into the weekend we are tracking much calmer conditions for the viewing area. On Saturday you can expect dry weather, but also a decent amount of cloud cover that still will be hanging around the viewing area. Sunday, without question, will be the banner day of the weekend as we are expecting ample sunshine along with high temperatures that should be in the upper 70s with no humidity to speak of.
As we move into next week we are tracking overall dry weather along with rising temperatures. There are only slight shower chances on Tuesday and Wednesday and even then whatever rain we could see would be of the light variety. The bigger story will be our rising temperatures as highs by the time we get to Thursday will be above average and closing in on the 90 degree mark after starting the week in the 70s.
So if you like highs in the 70s and no muggy conditions you will want to make sure you take advantage of the weather we are going to see Sunday and Monday. Have a great Friday and weekend!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
