Perfect weekend with temperatures warming up next week

(KSLA) - This weekend could not be better with no rain and plenty of sunshine! Temperatures will be pleasant for a while, before they increase back to above average by the end of next week.
This evening will be very nice. There will be decreasing clouds with no rain around. The cold front that passed through will be pushing all the rain away from us, so it will stay nice and dry. Temperatures will cool to the mid 60s after sunset.
Tonight, the clouds will continue to move away. By Saturday around sunrise, there will not be many clouds left. There should be abundant sunshine by that time. Temperatures will be cooling down to the lower 50s. So, it will be nice and cool!
Some good news is that this upcoming weekend will go back to fantastic weather! There will be a few clouds on Saturday. The sunshine will be peeking through, so it will still be a great day! Sunday will be nice because the sun will have nothing to block it, so it will be a beautiful sunny day! Both days will not see any rain, so it will remain dry as well. Temperatures both days will be in the lower to mid 70s. So it is shaping up to be perfect! Don’t forget Sunday is Mother’s Day, and with the weather so nice, it presents a perfect day to do any activities with that special person in your life!
Next week will continue to be great! The dry weather will stick around for Monday and Tuesday. I have only a 10% chance of rain on Tuesday, but that may go away if the current trends continue. Temperatures Monday will warm up to the mid to upper 70s, while Tuesday should reach the lower 80s.
Wednesday and Thursday next week will also be dry, but the temperatures will be much warmer. It will heat up to the mid to upper 80s in the afternoon. So take advantage of the cool weather while we have it!
Friday has the next best chance of some rain returning. It is a week away, so things could change. Right now, I have the rain chance at only 30%. So, it should not be a washout, but you’ll likely need your umbrella at the end of next week.
Have a great weekend!
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.