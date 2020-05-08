People across the ArkLaTex honor Ahmaud Arbery by walking, jogging or running

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - To honor the memory of Ahmaud Arbery, people across the country are walking, jogging or running for 2.23 miles — the distance he ran before he was killed.
According to CBS News, on February 23, Arbery was jogging in his Georgia neighborhood when two white men approached him. The two men told police he was a burglary suspect. After trying to stop him, they shot and killed him.
A viral video of the incident was shared throughout social media and sparked outrage across the country. The two men who are father and son, were arrested this week and charged with murder and aggravated assault.
May 8 would have been his 26 birthday and people came up with the distance running idea.
In Shreveport, a large group of people met at Stoner Hill Stake Park to participate in the memorial.
“How many times have I been on a jog been around the neighborhood and I hate to feel that I should be worried and scared," Marc Calhoun says. "For that to happen to someone today that blows my mind.”
The activity has also highlighted the need for African-Americans to exercise more since they have a higher chance of diabetes and other underlying conditions.
“We don’t go on runs and don’t eat what we are supposed,” Personal Trainer Imani Powell says. “We need to be eating we need to make healthy, conscious choices.”
This group expressed how this event is bringing unity and comfort to their minds, that people will stand up to injustice.
