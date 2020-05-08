NSU grad ‘rolls’ with virtual commencement ceremony

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - Northwestern State University held virtual commencement ceremonies honoring it’s spring 2020 graduates on Friday, May 8.
Graduates like Samantha Clark didn’t complain. She says she was able to watch the online ceremony surrounded by her family.
“I think it’s really cool that Northwestern did it," she said. "I mean, I know it’s a weird time and they had to come up with something, but it was more personal than I thought it was going to be.”
In the online ceremony, NSU President Dr. Chris Maggio, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards and NSU alum LSU Head Football Coach Ed Orgeron addressed the spring 2020 graduates.
“I didn’t realize they were going to have all the guests at the beginning,” Clark said. “That was really nice. Dr. Maggio gave a speech at the beginning talking about different student’s paths and I’m lucky enough to be friends with some of the students he was talking about.”
She says she sat on her couch with her family to watch the ceremony and clapped when she and her friends named were announced.
“I was sitting there crying thinking wow, it’s really special we got to do this," Clark said. "I was able to watch it with my grandparents. They can’t travel super far. I lived four hours from Northwestern, so because we did it at home they were able to come to my graduation.”
Clark graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts and says she is now looking for a job in sports media or television news.
To continue the graduation celebrations, Clark posted a photo of her in her cap and gown to social media in a human hamster ball to show although the world may seem crazy right now, she’s rolling with it.
“We’ve had it since I was in middle school,” Clarke said. “We actually got it for my 8th-grade graduation as something fun to do. I was with my family and my dad looked at me and said we still had the hamster ball if I wanted to do a funny post. I thought it was funny.”
NSU says in addition to the virtual commencement ceremony, a traditional graduation program is being planned for spring graduates on Aug. 8. The date is contingent on health and safety guidelines that are in effect at that time and students will have the option to participate in the August 8 ceremony or Fall Commencement on Dec. 18.
