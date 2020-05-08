Morning Star Baptist, national talk show host gives money for Mooretown residents through grant program

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -In the past, Morning Star Baptist Church in Shreveport has helped its Mooretown neighbors through some tough times. The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has interrupted daily life for families all over the country.
Now — the church is helping those in the community most vulnerable get back on their feet and they are doing it with the help of a national talk show host.
Sheryl Underwood of CBS’s The Talk heard about what the church is doing and announced on her national radio show that she is donated $1,000 of her own money to help those in Mooretown. Each Friday, Underwood picks a new person, family, or organization to help.
Morning Star Baptist is providing a limited number of grants to low-income families in the Mooretown community impacted by COVID-19 through its Star Community Grant Program. Those impacted will receive a one-time direct, unrestricted payment of $500
You must meet certain criteria in order to receive the money. First, you must live in Mooretown. According to the application, you must be experiencing:
- Unpaid leave due to isolation;
- Care of a vulnerable or infected relative;
- Loss of wages due to involuntary cancellation of work; or
- Unpaid leave of absence due to school or daycare closure
Eligible families must have a household income below 150 percent of the Federal Poverty Level (or $37,650 for a family of four), and have a bank account that can accept an ACH (Automated Clearinghouse) transfer.
To participate, you must email the following information to www.mymsbc.org:
- Name
- Address
- Phone Number
- Email Address
- Annual Income
- How you learned about this grant
- A brief statement describing your needs and how this grant will help
