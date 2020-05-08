Morning Star Baptist, national talk show host gives money for Mooretown residents through grant program

By Domonique Benn | May 8, 2020 at 1:50 PM CDT - Updated May 8 at 1:50 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -In the past, Morning Star Baptist Church in Shreveport has helped its Mooretown neighbors through some tough times. The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has interrupted daily life for families all over the country.

Now — the church is helping those in the community most vulnerable get back on their feet and they are doing it with the help of a national talk show host.

Sheryl Underwood of CBS’s The Talk heard about what the church is doing and announced on her national radio show that she is donated $1,000 of her own money to help those in Mooretown. Each Friday, Underwood picks a new person, family, or organization to help.

Morning Star Baptist is providing a limited number of grants to low-income families in the Mooretown community impacted by COVID-19 through its Star Community Grant Program. Those impacted will receive a one-time direct, unrestricted payment of $500

You must meet certain criteria in order to receive the money. First, you must live in Mooretown. According to the application, you must be experiencing:

  • Unpaid leave due to isolation;
  • Care of a vulnerable or infected relative;
  • Loss of wages due to involuntary cancellation of work; or
  • Unpaid leave of absence due to school or daycare closure

Eligible families must have a household income below 150 percent of the Federal Poverty Level (or $37,650 for a family of four), and have a bank account that can accept an ACH (Automated Clearinghouse) transfer.

To participate, you must email the following information to www.mymsbc.org:

  • Name
  • Address
  • Phone Number
  • Email Address
  • Annual Income
  • How you learned about this grant
  • A brief statement describing your needs and how this grant will help

