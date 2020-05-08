Marion County judge to hand out free masks to residents

JEFFERSON, Tx. (KSLA) - Residents in Marion County will have a chance to grab a free mask next week.
Starting at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 12 at the County Courthouse, 119 W. Lafayette St., while supplies last, Marion County Judge Leward LaFleur will hand out free masks for residents and businesses of Marion County.
"We need to do more than just come up with ideas. We need solutions," Judge LaFleur said, in a news release.
The judge is promoting the C.L.E.A.N. Initiative, which stands for:
- C - Cover your mouth and nose when sick, or during coughs and sneezes
- L - Learn proper hygiene, and how germs are spread
- E - Eliminate Germs Through Wash Stations and/or Readily Available Hand Sanitizer
- A - Awareness of Self Health and How to Prevent the Spread of Germs
- N - New Guidelines for Dealing with Future Viruses/Epidemics
"Medical PPE has been difficult to get across the nation, however, we are fortunate that a local business, BaseEngager, has direct access to medical masks. We should all strive for a better and safer Marion County, myself included," he added."
Voluntary C.L.E.A.N. workshops will be held next week at 10 a.m. and on Tuesday, May 12 and Thursday, May 14. All workshops will be held on Zoom.
For a Zoom link visit Judge Leward LaFleur’s Facebook page or contact his office at 903-665-3261.
