Man posing as security guard tries to rob Walmart Money Center

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — A man wearing a face mask, gloves and possibly a gray wig posed as a security guard and tried to rob a Walmart Money Center.
Bossier City police say it happened just before 4 p.m. Thursday at the Supercenter on Airline Drive.
Now violent crimes detectives hope someone can help identify him.
Surveillance video shows him to be over 35 years old, standing about 5′8″ tall and weighing about 200 pounds.
He was wearing a black security guard jacket and a black hat with the word SECURITY on the front.
The man drew a handgun and demanded money from a cashier at the Money Center.
No money was taken and no one was injured, Bossier City spokeswoman Traci Landry said.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about the attempted robbery to call the Police Department’s criminal investigations division at (318) 741-8611 or Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100.
People also can submit a tip using the P3 Tips website. And those with iOS devices can download the free P3 Tips app from the App Store.
All tips are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward. There are no caller ID, no recorded lines, no tracking cookies and no saved IP addresses.
