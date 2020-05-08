The Good Stuff: Waiting on the wind

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — For a 66-year-old man named Donny, nothing will stop him from launching his kites into the wind, even when the city shuts down his favorite park due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“This is one of my favorites, a patriotic kite,” Donny says while flying a red, white and blue kite shaped like an eagle over the boat ramp area of Black Bayou Reservoir near Benton.
Donny is normally flying his kites multiple times a week at Brownlee Park in Bossier City.
“Adapt and overcome,” he jokes about finding a new location.
True, Donny could have picked any parking lot or empty field. But he says any old spot won’t do.
He prefers to fly his kites where others — especially children — can watch the fun.
“Children will make you laugh, and they make you happy.”
And that explains why Donny chose a somewhat busy lake parking lot over an empty field at a nearby church.
Donny says he began flying kites about five years ago while taking his wife, Mrs. Kay, to the park for medical rehabilitation purposes.
He says she suffered through numerous medical issues in her final few years on Earth before passing away a year and a half ago.
Donny has continued to fly the kites even after his wife’s passing.
“You think about the elements, the earth and sky,” he explains about the complexities that go into successfully launching a kite into the ArkLaTex wind.
“You realize there is a creator in this world. And from time to time, you may feel a little tear and say, ‘Sweetheart, I hope you see the kite from up above’.”
