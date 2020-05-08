Free resources to entertain yourself while staying home

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Many people have been spending more and more time at home during the coronavirus pandemic and some of you have realized you have less and less to do.
Our partners at CNet.com posted a list of ways to stay entertained for free while staying at home.
When it comes to TV you have several options, including The ROKU Channel where you can watch our KSLA channel for free. Crackle, IMDbTV, Hoopla, Plex, and Pluto TV all offer free services you can watch while at home. Amazon also made its kid’s tv shows free for the little ones staying home.
If you’re looking for a good book to read in your downtime, you can borrow an e-book or magazine from many libraries. You can also download free books from Authorama, Bookbub, Goodreads, and Manybooks, just to name a few.
If you want to utilize free video conferencing there are options like Google Meet, Zoom, Skype, and Facebook Messenger.
For all you gamers out there, you can access more than 7,000 games at the Internet Archive.
Khan Academy, PBS Kids, and Prodigy Math are some free ways to entertain the kids throughout the day and keep them educated as well.
