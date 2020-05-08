Can the conspiracy video ‘Plandemic’ be stopped from spreading further?

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - If you haven’t heard about the internet video known as “Plandemic” you likely will soon.
The 26-minute long video has now been viewed millions of times in just the past few days. It makes some very controversial claims about the COVID-19 pandemic, leading critics to call it simply a mish-mash of conspiracy theories put together in one video.
Those same critics call it dangerous because if people take the claims in the video seriously, they could expose themselves to the virus — or friends and loved ones.
That helps explain why we’ve seen Facebook and YouTube, among others, keep removing it from their websites.
Despite those efforts, copies of the recording keeps popping back up online — not unlike a virus that just won’t go away.
The video claims, among other things, that the virus had to come from a laboratory and that using masks and gloves actually makes people sicker; claims experts describe as medical misinformation.
History Professor Gary Joiner with LSU Shreveport explained when troubles can begin.
"There is a line that is crossed when you don't listen to authorities that are experts in their fields."
Professor Joiner cautions the public about what to take as fact versus fiction from such a video. It even suggested that authorities may be inflating the number of deaths to make COVID-19 worse than it is.
But the question remains why do such videos amass millions of views so quickly?
Some analysts see it as a way for angry and frightened people to exhibit at least some kind of control, that perhaps they know more than others about this crisis. Professor Joiner agreed.
"I think that's the bulk of it. People have not had a great amount of control over the last two months."
The coronavirus has already infected roughly 1.2 million people in the U.S., killing roughly 76,000.
One model tracked by the White House predicts the death toll will rise to more than 134,000 people by early August.
