Strong storms possible Friday morning

That will change though once we get to your Friday as a strong cold front will be moving through the ArkLaTex. Showers and storms will start up during the overnight hours and will continue through the morning commute lasting until the afternoon hours. Right now the biggest concern is for some locally heavy rain, but the potential remains for a couple stronger storms to roll through the viewing area. Behind the front expect cool but very comfortable temperatures for your weekend along with dry conditions. The best day of the weekend is looking to be Sunday with crystal blue skies and high temperatures in the upper 70s.