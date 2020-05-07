Strong storms possible Friday morning

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! As we continue to close in on the weekend are still closely Friday morning as our major chance for thunderstorms across the ArkLaTex. The potential is there for a couple of these storms to be on the stronger side, but the overall severe potential is still measured. Your weekend forecast is looking beautiful across the ArkLaTex with very comfortable temperatures and sunshine. As we take a peak at next week rain chances still look to remain low and temperatures stay very comfortable until Wednesday.
So for any essential workers that are heading out the door this morning all you need once again are sunglasses at it will be another beautiful day across the region. We will see a little more cloud cover this afternoon as a warm front will be moving through the region, but do not expect any shower activity today.
That will change though once we get to your Friday as a strong cold front will be moving through the ArkLaTex. Showers and storms will start up during the overnight hours and will continue through the morning commute lasting until the afternoon hours. Right now the biggest concern is for some locally heavy rain, but the potential remains for a couple stronger storms to roll through the viewing area. Behind the front expect cool but very comfortable temperatures for your weekend along with dry conditions. The best day of the weekend is looking to be Sunday with crystal blue skies and high temperatures in the upper 70s.
Looking ahead to next week, the dry pattern looks to continue for the most part across the viewing area. If we are going to see any shower activity that day looks to be Tuesday, but even then the rain chances remain low for the viewing area. Temperatures to start the week will be on the comfortable side, but by Wednesday we could see our highs return to the mid and upper 80s for most across the viewing area.
So with the exception of tomorrow we are tracking tranquil weather along with some very comfortable temperatures across the viewing area! Have a great day!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
