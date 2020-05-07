Storms arrive tonight, then clear away for a great weekend

Some good news is that this upcoming weekend will go back to fantastic weather! There will be a few clouds on Saturday. The sunshine will be peeking through, so it will still be a great day! Sunday will be nice because the sun will have nothing to block it, so it will be a beautiful sunny day! Both days will not see any rain, so it will remain dry as well. Temperatures both days will be in the lower to mid 70s. So it is shaping up to be perfect!