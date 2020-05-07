Storms arrive tonight, then clear away for a great weekend

(KSLA) - Strong storms will arrive tonight ahead of a cold front. Near I-30, there could be some severe weather. Storms will linger through Friday morning, but will be one by the weekend.
This evening will have most sunny conditions until we reach nighttime. The clouds will then quickly increase. In the meantime, it will be dry with no rain prior to sunset. Temperatures will fall to the mid and lower 70s this evening.
Tonight is when the storms will arrive in the northern ArkLaTex. As the cold front moves south, there will be strong to severe storms developing. Near the I-30 corridor is where we could see those stronger storms. The rain will be moving south through the rest of the ArkLaTex throughout the morning hours. There is a 60% chance of rain for tonight.
Friday will also have a good chance of storms in the morning. That cold front will continue pushing south and will bring more of the heavy downpours. There is a slight risk for severe weather Friday. The storms that moved in near I-30 will start to redevelop due to the daytime heating. By the time they strengthen back up though, they will be exiting the ArkLaTex.
Between tonight and Friday, we are watching for damaging winds and hail as the biggest threats. Tornadoes are at a low risk. There will be heavy showers, but flooding does not appear to be an issue.
Some good news is that this upcoming weekend will go back to fantastic weather! There will be a few clouds on Saturday. The sunshine will be peeking through, so it will still be a great day! Sunday will be nice because the sun will have nothing to block it, so it will be a beautiful sunny day! Both days will not see any rain, so it will remain dry as well. Temperatures both days will be in the lower to mid 70s. So it is shaping up to be perfect!
Next week will continue to be great! The dry weather will stick around for Monday and Tuesday. I have only a 10% chance of rain on Tuesday, but that may go away if the current trends continue. Temperatures Monday will warm up to the mid to upper 70s, while Tuesday should reach the lower 80s.
Wednesday and Thursday next week will also be dry, but the temperatures will be much warmer. It will heat up to the mid to upper 80s in the afternoon. So take advantage of the cool weather while we have it!
Have a great rest of the week!
