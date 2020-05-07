SPD searching for missing man

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Have you seen Aaron Small?
Small, 23, was reported as a missing man by his family on May 1. He was last seen on March 18 in the 300 block of W. 80th St, getting into a car with an unknown woman.
He is 5'7", weighing 170 pounds. He has brown eyes with a shaved head and a beard. He has three teardrop tattoos under his right eye.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is aksed to call SPD Det. Karam at (318) 673-7300, then dial 3 at the prompt.
