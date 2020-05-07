SPD searching for missing man

Aaron Small was last seen getting into a car with an unknown woman

SPD searching for missing man
Aaron Small, 32 (Source: SPD)
By Alex Onken | May 7, 2020 at 1:00 PM CDT - Updated May 7 at 1:00 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Have you seen Aaron Small?

Small, 23, was reported as a missing man by his family on May 1. He was last seen on March 18 in the 300 block of W. 80th St, getting into a car with an unknown woman.

He is 5'7", weighing 170 pounds. He has brown eyes with a shaved head and a beard. He has three teardrop tattoos under his right eye.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is aksed to call SPD Det. Karam at (318) 673-7300, then dial 3 at the prompt.

Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.