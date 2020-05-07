North Louisiana man endures 5 weeks of isolation on his long road to recovery from the COVID-19 virus

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Five weeks of isolation. That’s what one Shreveport man has had to endure on his long road to recovery from COVID-19.
Luther Mason says it began in March when he went to the VA hospital with severe back pain. They gave him a steroid shot.
A few days later, he ended up having to go back to the Shreveport hospital.
“That’s when the diagnosed me. They gave me a CAT scan and diagnosed me with COVID-19.″
Mason took a COVID test. And over the next few days, his fever spiked at 106°. “That’s when they hospitalized me that Sunday."
He was allowed to go home when his symptoms began to taper off.
"I stayed (in the hospital) the 5th, 6th and 7th and then they let me come home. I’ve been home in quarantine ever since.”
Ever since a month ago.
Since then, Mason has taken two COVID-19 tests. One came back negative. That’s why doctors wanted him to take another.
Those results came back Tuesday. He had tested positive.
“It’s not a good feeling when you’ve been isolated for five weeks and can’t do anything.”
Nonetheless, Mason urges people to follow the stay-at- home order. And if you do have to go out, he advises you to wear a mask, follow social distancing guidelines and wash your hands.
“I don’t want nobody else to catch this. I don’t want another soul to catch this.
“What they are telling you, it’s serious,” Mason continued. "The coronavirus doesn’t care who you are. If you are not careful, you will contract this COVID disease. I’m a living witness of that.”
He said he’s thankful his apartment complex has been accommodating by picking up his trash, delivering his mail and getting him groceries.
And since everyone at the complex is older, Mason said he will continue to stay home.
