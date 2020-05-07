Marion County launches C.L.E.A.N Initiative as businesses reopen

MARION COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Marion County Judge is issuing proactive measures he says will ensure the health and safety of residents.
Judge Leward LaFleur announced the C.L.E.A.N. Initiative to coincide with Gov. Greg Abbott’s phased plan to reopen Texas.
LaFleur said the plan is also a way to make people feel safe about coming back to Jefferson. And he said it condenses the Open Texas packet provided by the state.
“We kind of compiled it and made it a little bit easier for businesses and individuals to kind of quick glance at it and see what they can do,” he said.
The C.L.E.A.N. Initiative is a voluntary checklist for Marion County businesses to adopt as Texas begins to re-open.
It stands for:
- C - Cover your mouth and nose with mask especially when sick
- L - Learn proper hygiene, and how germs are spread
- E - Eliminate Germs Through Wash Stations and/or Readily Available Hand Sanitizer
- A - Awareness of Self Health and How to Prevent the Spread of Germs
- N - New Guidelines for Dealing with Future Viruses/Epidemics
This week, the county scheduled virtual workshops for interested businesses. The remaining workshops are:
- Thursday, May 7 at 10 AM - Museums and Libraries
- Thursday, May 7 at 3 PM - Gas Stations/Grocery
- Friday, May 8 at 10 AM - Non-Opened Businesses (Hair Salons, Nail Salons, Fitness Centers, etc.)
- Friday, May 8 at 6 PM - Town Hall - All Marion County Residents
All workshops will be available on Zoom. Click here for the Zoom link or contact his office at 903-665-3261.
