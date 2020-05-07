Louisiana health officials host ‘tele-town hall’ on preparing for phases of reopening

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Public Health Institute (LPHI) and the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) hosted a tele-town hall event called COVID-19: Preparing for the Next Phase.
The event was held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 7. It was moderated by Shelina Davis, CEO of LPHI, and Earl Benjamin-Robinson, deputy director of LDH’s Office of Community Partnerships & Health Equity.
Davis started off the call by saying Louisiana residents will be fighting the threat of COVID-19 even after the state’s economy reopens for “months and months to come."
Dr. Benjamin-Robinson said it’s important all Louisiana residents continue to stay home when possible, wear face masks when out and public, social distance, and practice good hygiene.
Participants included:
- Sharon Weston Broome, mayor-president of East Baton Rouge Parish
- Edward C. “Ted” James, II, state representative, District 101
- Broderick Bagert, CEO of Together Louisiana
- Dr. Tia Trumaine Mills, president of the Louisiana Association of Educators
- Dr. Dawn Marcelle, regional medical director of LDH
- Mark A. Ellis Sr., pastor, United Christian Faith Ministries
Mayor-President Broome said she is preparing to reopen East Baton Rouge Parish government buildings after May 15 if Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards does not extend his stay-home-order, which expires May 15.
Broome said Baton Rouge area residents should be prepared for a “new normal” when the economy begins to reopen in phases, including guidelines for wearing masks and social distancing in public places. The mayor also said she asked Louisiana’s congressional representatives for hazard pay funding.
Rep. James, who contracted the coronavirus in March and recovered in April, said residents should take the threat of the virus seriously. He said COVID-19 doesn’t discriminate and residents should be vigilant by wearing masks when out in public and heed the advice of health officials.
James told listeners on the virtual town hall that he has not returned to the Louisiana State Capitol even though the 2020 regular legislative session resumed Monday, May 4, because he does not want to risk his health or the health of others. He also said he was disappointed many legislators are not wearing masks at the capitol.
Dr. Marcelle said residents should understand the COVID-19 pandemic is an important health matter and a situation that is evolving every day. She also said the next phase, is just that: the next phase. When Louisiana’s economy begins to reopen it does not mean the state’s fight against the virus is over.
Dr. Marchelle said while COVID-19 is a new virus, many of the tried and true medical practices such as quarantining and proper hand washing are effective in fighting the virus. She added until there is a proven vaccine or FDA approved medication to treat the coronavirus, it is wise that we continue to practice measures such as social distancing as the state reopens in phases.
Dr. Ellis said himself and many other area pastors have had to dispel conspiracy theories and social media rumors to get members of their congregation to take the threat of the coronavirus seriously. He said it’s important pastors become more informed about data on health and not just COVID-19.
Dr. Ellis said as the state reopens it’s important churches work to ensure they’re providing a safe, secure, and sanitized to their congregations.
