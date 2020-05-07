Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court seems concerned about the sweep of Trump administration rules that would allow more employers who cite a religious or moral objection to opt out of providing no-cost birth control to women. That's a requirement that comes from the Affordable Care Act, also known as “Obamacare.” It's the third day of arguments conducted by telephone because of the coronavirus pandemic. The health law says most employers must cover birth control as a preventive service, at no charge to women in their insurance plans. The Trump administration acted to broaden an exemption that previously applied to houses of worship. But the change has been blocked by courts.