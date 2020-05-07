KSLA Salutes: LaTech students, professor create new N-95 mask

RUSTON, La. (KSLA) — A few weeks ago, Chris Miller never imagined he would be creating a video to send to NASA.
“My adviser Dr. Mills, he was like ‘Hey, let’s think about maybe trying to make a better N-95 mask’."
All of this began in January.
Miller, a PhD candidate at Louisiana Tech University, came up with the idea while running. Soon he began working with some other classmates to develop a brand-new N-95 mask.
“These masks actually filter particles at 50 nanometers. And that’s a significant number because COVID-19 exists between 60 and 140 nanometers."
Half of Miller’s team works with nanomedicine research and the other half with organic nano, where they use 3D printing to create their masks. Those two things are what form their company organicNANO.
Their pitch video along with plans for their mask were sent into NASA’s virtual iTech event Ignite the Night, during which they recently were selected as semifinalists.
“NASA thinks that we can use our technology with their space shuttles, their ISS systems, their spacesuits ... basically making a better ventilation filter system," Miller explained.
organicNANO will move on to continue pitching its N-95 mask at a much larger NASA conference later this year, he added.
The company also is working with the U.S. Air Force to create hemostatic bandages, Miller said.
“It’s something that can drastically help our war fighters, our astronauts in case they get hurt because not only can we stop the bleeding immediately, it can start to heal you faster."
organicNANO plans to present their work to other military functions later this year, he added.
Until then, Miller is hopeful the work they’re doing now soon will impact everyone throughout the world.
Below is a YouTube video of the Ignite the Night event:
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.