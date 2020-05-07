Kilgore Fire and Rescue respond to vehicle accident off a bridge on County Road 1115

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Update: KLTV’s Bob Hallmark has more from the scene of where a vehicle drove off a bridge of County Road 1115 in Rusk County
Previous story:
Kilgore Fire and Rescue responded to a reported vehicle that drove off of a bridge on County Road 1115 early Thursday morning.
According to a twitter post by Rusk County Office of Emergency Management the driver reported to RCSO that they needed assistance getting out of the vehicle. No further info available currently.
