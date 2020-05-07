Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — All 10 schools in the Big 12 Conference expect their campuses to be open in the fall, a key step toward launching fall sports. Conference commissioners have stressed to Vice President Mike Pence that college sports cannot return until campuses reopen. The football season is slated to begin Aug. 29, though Big 12 schools don’t begin play until the following week.
UNDATED (AP) — Oklahoma and Arkansas have agreed to play two basketball games at the BOK Center in Tulsa. The first two matchups are scheduled for Dec. 12, 2020, and Dec. 11, 2021. Arkansas said there could be additional games in December of 2022 and 2023. The BOK Center is 125 miles from the Oklahoma campus and 116 miles from the Arkansas campus. Seating will be divided at midcourt to create a unique atmosphere.
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard has won the Cornish Trophy, presented annually to the top Canadian player in NCAA football. Hubbard was the AP Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and finished eighth in the Heisman Trophy voting, the third-best finish for a Canadian player. He rushed for 2,094 yards last season, the second-best single-season total in Oklahoma State history. Hubbard plans to return to school next season. He was the runner-up for the Cornish Trophy in 2019. Other finalists this year included Notre Dame receiver Chase Claypool and Oklahoma defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, both of whom were picked in the NFL draft.