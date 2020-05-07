Gunfire sends child to hospital with leg wound

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Gunfire has sent an ArkLaTex child to a hospital.
It happened Thursday evening at The Village Townhouses at John Wesley Boulevard at Bobbie Street in Bossier City, authorities report.
That’s just a few hundred yards south of Old Minden Road.
Police say a 10-year-old girl was shot in one of her legs.
She has since been taken to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport for treatment of a wound that authorities said is not life-threatening.
Meantime, crime scene tape can be seen cordoning off a residence.
And police are in the early stages of their investigation to determine what happened.
This is a developing situation.
