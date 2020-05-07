Gunfire sends child to hospital with leg wound

10-year-old shot in one of her legs in Bossier City
May 7, 2020 at 5:36 PM CDT - Updated May 7 at 6:32 PM

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Gunfire has sent an ArkLaTex child to a hospital.

It happened Thursday evening at The Village Townhouses at John Wesley Boulevard at Bobbie Street in Bossier City, authorities report.

That’s just a few hundred yards south of Old Minden Road.

Police say a 10-year-old girl was shot in one of her legs.

She has since been taken to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport for treatment of a wound that authorities said is not life-threatening.

Meantime, crime scene tape can be seen cordoning off a residence.

And police are in the early stages of their investigation to determine what happened.

This is a developing situation.

KSLA News 12 has a crew on the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.

