Gov. Abbott COVID-19 order changed to no jail time for violators

Abbott: “No one should forfeit their liberty and be sent to jail for not wearing a mask.”

By Erika Bazaldua | May 7, 2020 at 5:51 AM CDT - Updated May 7 at 3:07 PM

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - Gov. Abbott today modified his COVID-19 executive orders eliminating confinement as a punishment for violating these orders. These modifications are being applied retroactively.

Throwing Texans in jail who have had their businesses shut down through no fault of their own is nonsensical, and I will not allow it to happen.
The debate over whether or not the state’s suggested health protocol is punishable by a fine or jail time comes after citations have been issued across the state.

Late Wednesday night, Governor Abbott tweeted in part, “no one should forfeit their liberty and be sent to jail for not wearing a mask.”

He went on to say, “I’ll make further announcements about this and related issues in the morning.”

According to “The Governor’s Report to Open Texas,” masks recommendations are listed 13 times for different situations.

In the category for health protocols for individuals, the report states:

“Consistent with the actions taken by many individuals across the state, consider wearing cloth face coverings (over nose and mouth) when entering a business, or when within 6 feet of another person who is not a member of the individuals household. If available, individuals should consider wearing non-medical grade face masks.”

The same verbiage outline for individuals can be found throughout the report for standards for the following: all employers, retail workers, restaurants, movie theaters, museums & libraries, churches & places of worship, single-person offices and more.

The governor is set to travel to Washington D.C. to meet with President Trump today. They are expected to discuss the efforts in place to re-open Texas.

