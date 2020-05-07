Gov. Abbott COVID-19 order changed to no jail time for violators

Throwing Texans in jail who have had their businesses shut down through no fault of their own is nonsensical, and I will not allow it to happen.

The debate over whether or not the state’s suggested health protocol is punishable by a fine or jail time comes after citations have been issued across the state.

Late Wednesday night, Governor Abbott tweeted in part, “no one should forfeit their liberty and be sent to jail for not wearing a mask.”

He went on to say, “I’ll make further announcements about this and related issues in the morning.”

