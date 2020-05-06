Woman disappears; police issue critical missing alert

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A 79-year-old Shreveport woman has gone missing.
Saundra Knowles has not been seen since walking away from her home in the 400 block of Gladstone Boulevard about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to Shreveport police.
She stands 5′1″ tall, weighs 130 pounds and reportedly has dementia, says a “critical missing” alert that authorities have issued.
Knowles last was seen wearing a blue and gray shirt with horizontal stripes and blue pants.
Authorities urge anyone who knows where she is to immediately call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.