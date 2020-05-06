Woman disappears; police issue critical missing alert

She walked away from her home in 400 block of Gladstone Boulevard in Shreveport about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday

Woman disappears; police issue critical missing alert
MISSING: Saundra Knowles, 79, of the 400 block of Gladstone Boulevard in Shreveport, stands 5'1" tall and weighs 130 pounds. She last was seen wearing a blue and gray shirt with horizontal stripes and blue pants. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)
By Curtis Heyen | May 6, 2020 at 5:39 PM CDT - Updated May 6 at 5:39 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A 79-year-old Shreveport woman has gone missing.

Saundra Knowles has not been seen since walking away from her home in the 400 block of Gladstone Boulevard about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to Shreveport police.

She stands 5′1″ tall, weighs 130 pounds and reportedly has dementia, says a “critical missing” alert that authorities have issued.

Knowles last was seen wearing a blue and gray shirt with horizontal stripes and blue pants.

Authorities urge anyone who knows where she is to immediately call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300.

Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.