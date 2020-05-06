WATCH NOW: Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards gives update on state’s response to COVID-19 outbreak

BATON ROUGE, La. (KSLA) — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards will update the public at 4:30 p.m. today on the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.
He might discuss some lawmakers’ efforts to essentially go around him to get parts of the Boot reopened on a parish-by-parish basis.
House Concurrent Resolution 58 aims to limit Edwards’ emergency powers so that mayors and parish presidents can decide whether to open up the economy themselves before the governor’s stay-at-home order expires.
That proposal is being considered this afternoon by the House and Governmental Affairs Committee. Click here to watch that hearing.
Meantime, an LSU survey finds that a majority of Louisiana residents are following the governor’s stay-at-home order and support the state’s current COVID-19 mitigation efforts.
And Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry has asked Edwards to consider reopening barbershops and nail salons.
