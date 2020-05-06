Dr. Nate Smith: Jonesboro seeing an increase in positive COVID-19 cases

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Dr. Nate Smith, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health, update the public at 1:30 p.m. on the state’s response to the coronavirus, including the latest cases of COVID-19 and deaths.
Dr. Smith said Northeast Arkansas and Southwest Arkansas have seen the largest increase in cases recently, pointing out Jonesboro and the West Memphis area and in Northeast Texarkana in Southwest Arkansas.
Hutchinson announced that an additional 72 COVID-19 cases Wednesday, and 20 of these were in prisons.
Dr. Smith reported Wednesday that the Cummins Prison is now reporting six deaths, and the state now how had 33 people die while in nursing homes.
The CDC is sending the state of Arkansas 90,000 COVID-19 tests, and the state hopes to test 60,000 people in the month of May.
